Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for New Residential Investment Corp. Increased by Piper Sandler (NYSE:NRZ)

New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for New Residential Investment in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.37. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for New Residential Investment’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.90 million. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 39.50% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, New Residential Investment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

NRZ opened at $10.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.85. New Residential Investment has a twelve month low of $8.98 and a twelve month high of $11.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NRZ. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in New Residential Investment by 368.5% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in New Residential Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in New Residential Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in New Residential Investment by 207.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in New Residential Investment by 121.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the period. 46.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert Mcginnis acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.18 per share, with a total value of $100,720.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.33%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.99%.

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

