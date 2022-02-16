Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for OceanaGold Co. Boosted by Analyst (TSE:OGC)

OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC) – Equities researchers at Cormark upped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for OceanaGold in a report issued on Thursday, February 10th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.05. Cormark also issued estimates for OceanaGold’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on OceanaGold from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and set a C$3.00 price objective on shares of OceanaGold in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$2.50 price objective on shares of OceanaGold in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.00 to C$2.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.88.
OceanaGold Company Profile
OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.
Read More
- Huntsman Aims High, Exceeds Targets
- 3 Mining Stocks That Will Benefit From the Demand For Physical Gold
- Don’t Buy The Bottom In Ecolab
- Institutional Support (and results) Send Marriott International To Fresh Highs
- Advance Auto Parts Proves Its Worth
Receive News & Ratings for OceanaGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanaGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.