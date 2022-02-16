Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Ryder System, Inc. Increased by KeyCorp (NYSE:R)

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) – Analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Ryder System in a report released on Sunday, February 13th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $2.56 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.46. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Ryder System’s FY2022 earnings at $9.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.50 EPS.

R has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Ryder System from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Ryder System from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryder System has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.17.

Shares of R opened at $76.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.58. Ryder System has a twelve month low of $62.83 and a twelve month high of $93.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is presently 34.27%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Ryder System by 7.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,309,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,321,000 after purchasing an additional 92,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ryder System by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,249,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $390,213,000 after purchasing an additional 108,782 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Ryder System by 2.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 98,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 58.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,731 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 7,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 16.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,314,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $687,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,272 shares during the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

