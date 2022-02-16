Qiagen NV (NASDAQ:QGEN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $589.95 Million

Equities analysts expect that Qiagen NV (NASDAQ:QGEN) will announce $589.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Qiagen’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $590.00 million and the lowest is $589.90 million. Qiagen reported sales of $567.21 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Qiagen will report full-year sales of $2.07 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.21 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Qiagen.

Get Qiagen alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Qiagen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

NASDAQ:QGEN opened at $49.24 on Wednesday. Qiagen has a 52 week low of $45.58 and a 52 week high of $58.00.

About Qiagen

QIAGEN NV is a provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Qiagen (QGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Qiagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.