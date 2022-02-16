QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.050-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.770. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.07 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.81 billion.QIAGEN also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.720-$ EPS.
Shares of QGEN stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.14. 12,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 802,779. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.58. QIAGEN has a 12-month low of $45.58 and a 12-month high of $58.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.23.
QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. QIAGEN had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that QIAGEN will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QIAGEN in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in QIAGEN by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in QIAGEN by 108.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 13,006 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in QIAGEN by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 917,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,372,000 after acquiring an additional 350,613 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in QIAGEN by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 982,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,593,000 after acquiring an additional 75,106 shares during the period. 55.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About QIAGEN
QIAGEN NV is a provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis.
