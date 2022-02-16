Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on QLYS. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Qualys from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Qualys from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Summit Insights upgraded Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Qualys from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Qualys from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.88.

Get Qualys alerts:

NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $122.57 on Wednesday. Qualys has a 52-week low of $90.26 and a 52-week high of $142.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.98 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $130.06 and its 200 day moving average is $122.86.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. Qualys had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 18.41%. The company had revenue of $109.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Qualys will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.40, for a total value of $401,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.50, for a total value of $1,268,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,900 shares of company stock valued at $4,575,467 over the last 90 days. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Qualys by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 368,940 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Qualys by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 14,725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Qualys by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,315 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Qualys by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,134 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,861,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Qualys by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 200,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,549,000 after acquiring an additional 8,175 shares in the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.