Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.64 Billion

Analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) will post sales of $2.64 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.73 billion and the lowest is $2.48 billion. Quest Diagnostics posted sales of $2.72 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will report full-year sales of $9.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.00 billion to $9.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $8.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.66 billion to $9.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Quest Diagnostics.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 18.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.48 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on DGX. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $162.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $159.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.58.

Shares of NYSE DGX traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $131.86. The company had a trading volume of 26,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,735. Quest Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $113.36 and a 12-month high of $174.16. The stock has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $150.80 and its 200 day moving average is $149.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.94%.

In related news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total transaction of $5,890,567.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1,077.8% in the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 297 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 762.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 302 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

