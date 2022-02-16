Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of QUMU opened at $1.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Qumu has a 12-month low of $1.78 and a 12-month high of $10.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.27.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qumu by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 125,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 7,804 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Qumu by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 772,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 33,722 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in Qumu by 118.2% in the fourth quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 24,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Qumu by 341.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 221,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 171,100 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Qumu in the third quarter valued at about $322,000. 51.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qumu Corp. provides the software solutions to create, manage, secure, distribute and measure the success of live and on-demand video for the enterprise. It offers enterprise video content management software solutions, hardware, maintenance and support, and professional and other services. The company platform enables global organizations to drive employee engagement, increase access to video, and modernize the workplace by providing a more efficient and effective way to share knowledge.

