Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($1.95) Per Share

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Rapid7 in a report issued on Wednesday, February 9th. KeyCorp analyst M. Turits forecasts that the technology company will earn ($1.95) per share for the year. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.80.

RPD stock opened at $97.96 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.65 and a beta of 1.34. Rapid7 has a 12 month low of $72.02 and a 12 month high of $145.00.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $151.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.11 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPD. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Rapid7 by 14.8% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the third quarter valued at $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 57.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 9,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total value of $1,079,952.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $26,510.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,894 shares of company stock worth $1,965,342 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

