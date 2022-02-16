Raymond James Analysts Give Magna International (NYSE:MGA) a $68.00 Price Target

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) received a $68.00 target price from investment analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential downside of 14.64% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Magna International from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Magna International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Magna International from $98.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Magna International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on Magna International from $98.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.91.

NYSE:MGA opened at $79.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.25. The company has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.50. Magna International has a 52-week low of $72.65 and a 52-week high of $104.28.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 4.74%. Magna International’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Magna International will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Magna International by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,736,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,482,000 after purchasing an additional 93,128 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Magna International by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,578,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,748,000 after purchasing an additional 48,050 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT raised its position in Magna International by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 1,365,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,550,000 after purchasing an additional 252,299 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Magna International by 6.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,134,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,291,000 after purchasing an additional 70,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in Magna International by 48.3% during the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,068,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,404,000 after purchasing an additional 348,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.58% of the company’s stock.

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

