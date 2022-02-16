Raymond James Reiterates $200.00 Price Target for FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV)

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) received a $200.00 price objective from stock analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 34.44% from the stock’s current price.

FSV has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on FirstService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on FirstService from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.40.

FSV traded down $2.47 on Wednesday, hitting $148.77. 8,722 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,272. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $173.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.82. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.93 and a beta of 0.97. FirstService has a twelve month low of $143.58 and a twelve month high of $202.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.18. FirstService had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 3.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that FirstService will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSV. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in FirstService during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of FirstService by 118.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of FirstService by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in FirstService in the third quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in FirstService by 200.0% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

