RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Stock Price Down 5.5%

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)’s stock price fell 5.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.28 and last traded at $9.35. 4,748 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,098,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.89.

REAL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of RealReal from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of RealReal from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of RealReal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of RealReal from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of RealReal from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RealReal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.67.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.55 and its 200 day moving average is $12.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The company has a market cap of $838.88 million, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 2.54.

In other RealReal news, insider Arnon Katz sold 2,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total value of $33,393.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total transaction of $358,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 111,258 shares of company stock valued at $1,581,736 in the last three months. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RealReal by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,851,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,633,000 after purchasing an additional 160,273 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of RealReal by 26.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,256,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,103,000 after purchasing an additional 897,537 shares during the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of RealReal by 18.2% during the second quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 4,110,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,228,000 after purchasing an additional 633,100 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of RealReal by 46.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,744,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of RealReal by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,134,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,946,000 after acquiring an additional 670,371 shares during the period. 91.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

