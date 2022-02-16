Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Telefónica Deutschland (O2D)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Telefónica Deutschland (ETR: O2D) recently:

2/8/2022 – Telefónica Deutschland was given a new €2.32 ($2.64) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

2/1/2022 – Telefónica Deutschland was given a new €2.20 ($2.50) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

1/31/2022 – Telefónica Deutschland was given a new €2.80 ($3.18) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

1/26/2022 – Telefónica Deutschland was given a new €3.60 ($4.09) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/18/2022 – Telefónica Deutschland was given a new €2.20 ($2.50) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

ETR:O2D traded up €0.03 ($0.03) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €2.68 ($3.05). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,686,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,780,000. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €2.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of €2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 55.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG has a twelve month low of €2.13 ($2.42) and a twelve month high of €2.69 ($3.06).

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers voice, data, and value-added services in mobile and fixed line networks; access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things.

