Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “REDWOOD TRUST INC. is a self-advised and self-managed real estate investment trust. It specializes in acquiring and managing real estate mortgage assets which may be acquired as whole loans or as mortgage securities reperesenting interest in or obligations backed by pools of mortgage loans. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RWT. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Redwood Trust in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued an equal weight rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Redwood Trust from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Redwood Trust currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.57.

RWT stock opened at $10.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.91. Redwood Trust has a twelve month low of $9.26 and a twelve month high of $14.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.89. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). Redwood Trust had a net margin of 61.49% and a return on equity of 14.89%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Redwood Trust will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This is an increase from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.44%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.55%.

In related news, insider Andrew P. Stone sold 9,936 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $121,219.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Redwood Trust by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,869,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,270,000 after acquiring an additional 63,448 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Redwood Trust by 4.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,926,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,390,000 after acquiring an additional 160,488 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Redwood Trust in the second quarter worth $27,366,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Redwood Trust by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,251,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,694,000 after acquiring an additional 531,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Redwood Trust by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,937,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,552,000 after acquiring an additional 30,327 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.45% of the company’s stock.

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

