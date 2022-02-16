Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Northern Oil and Gas, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Northern Oil and Gas in a report released on Wednesday, February 9th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of $1.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.47. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.05 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on NOG. Bank of America upgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.78.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NOG opened at $24.11 on Monday. Northern Oil and Gas has a 1 year low of $10.90 and a 1 year high of $27.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.79, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 2.41.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOG. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 298.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 215,759 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,408,000 after purchasing an additional 161,623 shares in the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,644,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 55,477 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 8,687 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,112,505 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $22,895,000 after purchasing an additional 126,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,127,000. Institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Northern Oil and Gas news, major shareholder Cresta Greenwood, Llc sold 134,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $2,567,460.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -5.03%.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

