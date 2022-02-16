Research Analysts Set Expectations for Liberty Oilfield Services Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:LBRT)

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.05). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Get Liberty Oilfield Services alerts:

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.18). Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 12.29% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.82.

Shares of NYSE LBRT opened at $11.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.22. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $17.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 2.63.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 750.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 350,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 308,862 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 885,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,587,000 after purchasing an additional 76,413 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services during the fourth quarter valued at $282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 11,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total transaction of $142,515.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael Stock sold 31,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $314,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 95,795 shares of company stock valued at $1,116,815. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.