Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Barratt Developments (BDEV)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Barratt Developments (LON: BDEV) in the last few weeks:

2/10/2022 – Barratt Developments had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 850 ($11.50) to GBX 870 ($11.77). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/10/2022 – Barratt Developments had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 760 ($10.28) price target on the stock.

2/9/2022 – Barratt Developments had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

2/8/2022 – Barratt Developments had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

1/31/2022 – Barratt Developments had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 810 ($10.96) price target on the stock.

1/28/2022 – Barratt Developments had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 760 ($10.28) price target on the stock.

1/25/2022 – Barratt Developments had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 832 ($11.26) price target on the stock.

1/20/2022 – Barratt Developments had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 800 ($10.83) to GBX 780 ($10.55). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/17/2022 – Barratt Developments had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 760 ($10.28) price target on the stock.

1/14/2022 – Barratt Developments had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 861 ($11.65) to GBX 832 ($11.26). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Barratt Developments stock traded down GBX 8.60 ($0.12) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 612.40 ($8.29). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,282,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,596,653. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.26 billion and a PE ratio of 9.57. Barratt Developments plc has a 1 year low of GBX 592.80 ($8.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 889.55 ($12.04). The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 685.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 687.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a GBX 11.20 ($0.15) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 1.79%. Barratt Developments’s payout ratio is 0.12%.

In other news, insider Mike Scott acquired 6,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 743 ($10.05) per share, with a total value of £50,026.19 ($67,694.44). Also, insider Katie Bickerstaffe acquired 308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 641 ($8.67) per share, with a total value of £1,974.28 ($2,671.56).

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

