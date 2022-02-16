Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Arch Capital Group (ACGL)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ: ACGL):

2/14/2022 – Arch Capital Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $53.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/14/2022 – Arch Capital Group was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/11/2022 – Arch Capital Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $49.00 to $57.00.

2/10/2022 – Arch Capital Group had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners from $50.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/10/2022 – Arch Capital Group had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $50.00 to $55.00.

1/14/2022 – Arch Capital Group had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $48.00 to $50.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

1/14/2022 – Arch Capital Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $52.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/12/2022 – Arch Capital Group had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $49.00 to $52.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/6/2022 – Arch Capital Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $50.00 to $51.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/4/2022 – Arch Capital Group had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $51.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL opened at $47.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $34.40 and a fifty-two week high of $49.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.64.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.27. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 22.28%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 12,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $527,814.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

