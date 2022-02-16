Reviewing Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE) & General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE) and General Motors (NYSE:GM) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Faraday Future Intelligent Electric and General Motors’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Faraday Future Intelligent Electric N/A N/A -$2.59 million N/A N/A General Motors $127.00 billion 0.57 $6.43 billion $6.71 7.40

General Motors has higher revenue and earnings than Faraday Future Intelligent Electric.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.1% of General Motors shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of General Motors shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric and General Motors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Faraday Future Intelligent Electric 0 1 0 0 2.00 General Motors 0 5 14 0 2.74

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric currently has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 110.53%. General Motors has a consensus target price of $71.95, suggesting a potential upside of 44.85%. Given Faraday Future Intelligent Electric’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Faraday Future Intelligent Electric is more favorable than General Motors.

Profitability

This table compares Faraday Future Intelligent Electric and General Motors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Faraday Future Intelligent Electric N/A N/A N/A General Motors 7.89% 17.66% 4.37%

Risk and Volatility

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a beta of -0.51, suggesting that its stock price is 151% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, General Motors has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

General Motors beats Faraday Future Intelligent Electric on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Company Profile

Faraday Future is a shared intelligent mobility ecosystem company. Faraday Future, formerly known as Property Solutions Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc. The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial. The company sells vehicles under the Chevrolet, Cadillac, Baojun, Buick, GMC, Holden, Jiefang, Wuling, Maven, and OnStar brands. The company was founded by William C. Durant on September 16, 1908 and is headquartered in Detroit, MI.

