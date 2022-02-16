Reviewing IntelGenx Technologies (OTCMKTS:IGXT) & Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO)

IntelGenx Technologies (OTCMKTS:IGXT) and Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares IntelGenx Technologies and Evelo Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IntelGenx Technologies -422.23% -383.72% -49.54% Evelo Biosciences N/A -229.65% -97.05%

IntelGenx Technologies has a beta of 2.48, suggesting that its share price is 148% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Evelo Biosciences has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.5% of Evelo Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 12.2% of IntelGenx Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of Evelo Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares IntelGenx Technologies and Evelo Biosciences’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IntelGenx Technologies $1.54 million 32.26 -$7.04 million ($0.07) -4.71 Evelo Biosciences N/A N/A -$93.67 million ($2.39) -1.69

IntelGenx Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Evelo Biosciences. IntelGenx Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Evelo Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for IntelGenx Technologies and Evelo Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IntelGenx Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Evelo Biosciences 0 1 5 0 2.83

Evelo Biosciences has a consensus target price of $21.92, suggesting a potential upside of 443.84%. Given Evelo Biosciences’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Evelo Biosciences is more favorable than IntelGenx Technologies.

About IntelGenx Technologies

IntelGenx Technologies Corp. is a oral drug delivery company, which focuses on the development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical oral films based on its proprietary VersaFilm technology platform. Its products include rizaport, tadalafil, loxapine, and montelukast. The company also offers a comprehensive portfolio of pharmaceutical services, such as pharmaceutical research & development, clinical monitoring, regulatory support, tech transfer & manufacturing scale-up and commercial manufacturing. IntelGenx Technologies was founded on July 27, 1999 and is headquartered in Ville Saint-Laurent, Canada.

About Evelo Biosciences

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of orally delivered investigational medicines. Its portfolio includes EDP1066 and EDP1815 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; EDP2939 for inflammation; and EDP1908 for oncology. The company was founded by Noubar B. Afeyan and David A. Berry in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

