RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

RFIL has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of RF Industries in a report on Monday, December 20th. TheStreet lowered RF Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered RF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Get RF Industries alerts:

Shares of RF Industries stock opened at $7.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $72.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.35 and its 200-day moving average is $7.72. RF Industries has a one year low of $5.60 and a one year high of $9.63.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $21.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.53 million. RF Industries had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 3.91%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that RF Industries will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth purchased 10,200 shares of RF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.41 per share, with a total value of $75,582.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sheryl Lynn Cefali bought 7,767 shares of RF Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $58,252.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 21,381 shares of company stock worth $159,763 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RFIL. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RF Industries by 22,258.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,732 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 10,684 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of RF Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of RF Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of RF Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in RF Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors own 37.13% of the company’s stock.

RF Industries Company Profile

RF Industries Ltd. engages in the manufacture and market of interconnect products and systems. It operates through the RF Connector and Cable Assembly; and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly segments. The RF Connector and Cable Assembly segment designs, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad range of connector and cable products, including coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors, used in telecommunications, information technology, OEM markets, and other end markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.