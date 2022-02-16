Richard Cotton Buys 12,000 Shares of Helical plc (LON:HLCL) Stock

Helical plc (LON:HLCL) insider Richard Cotton bought 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 421 ($5.70) per share, for a total transaction of £50,520 ($68,362.65).
HLCL opened at GBX 401.50 ($5.43) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £491.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84. The company has a quick ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 434.02 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 448.63. Helical plc has a twelve month low of GBX 355 ($4.80) and a twelve month high of GBX 513 ($6.94).
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of GBX 2.90 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.64%. Helical’s payout ratio is presently 0.25%.
About Helical
Helical plc engages in the investment, rental, and development of real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company's property portfolio includes mixed-use commercial/residential projects and offices. It is also involved in the office refurbishment activities. The company was formerly known as Helical Bar plc and changed its name to Helical plc in July 2016.
