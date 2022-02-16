Riskified (RSKD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $52.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.04 million. Riskified had a negative net margin of 66.74% and a negative return on equity of 106.42%. On average, analysts expect Riskified to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:RSKD opened at $7.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.25. Riskified has a 12 month low of $5.87 and a 12 month high of $40.48.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Riskified during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Riskified during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Riskified during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Riskified during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Riskified during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $547,000. 21.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RSKD. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Riskified in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Riskified from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Riskified from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Riskified from $34.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Riskified from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.71.

Riskified Company Profile

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

