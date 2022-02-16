RosCan Gold (CVE:ROS) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.40

RosCan Gold Co. (CVE:ROS) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.38, with a volume of 165302 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$137.15 million and a PE ratio of -3.42.
About RosCan Gold (CVE:ROS)
