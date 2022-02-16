Safe Bulkers Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:SB)

Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 15,822 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 995% compared to the average daily volume of 1,445 call options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of NYSE SB opened at $4.29 on Wednesday. Safe Bulkers has a 12-month low of $2.12 and a 12-month high of $5.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $512.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.99.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SB. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 176.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,219 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 1,559.5% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,741 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 9,154 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Safe Bulkers during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Safe Bulkers during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Safe Bulkers during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

Safe Bulkers, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm offers marine dry bulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly coal, grain, and iron ore. Its fleet include Panamax, Kamsarmax, Post-Panamax, and Capesize class vessels.

