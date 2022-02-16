Safe Bulkers Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:SB)

Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 15,822 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 995% compared to the average daily volume of 1,445 call options.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th.
Shares of NYSE SB opened at $4.29 on Wednesday. Safe Bulkers has a 12-month low of $2.12 and a 12-month high of $5.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $512.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.99.
About Safe Bulkers
Safe Bulkers, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm offers marine dry bulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly coal, grain, and iron ore. Its fleet include Panamax, Kamsarmax, Post-Panamax, and Capesize class vessels.
Receive News & Ratings for Safe Bulkers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safe Bulkers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.