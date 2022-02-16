SAFE DEAL Trading 3.4% Lower Over Last Week (SFD)

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. Over the last week, SAFE DEAL has traded down 3.4% against the dollar. One SAFE DEAL coin can currently be bought for $2.02 or 0.00004620 BTC on exchanges. SAFE DEAL has a total market capitalization of $2.55 million and approximately $393,490.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SAFE DEAL Coin Profile

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 2,582,559 coins and its circulating supply is 1,264,139 coins. SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P . The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SAFE DEAL is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . SAFE DEAL’s official website is safedeal.trade

Buying and Selling SAFE DEAL

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SAFE DEAL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SAFE DEAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

