SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Position Lessened by Vulcan Value Partners LLC

Vulcan Value Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,018,211 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,313,353 shares during the period. SAP comprises approximately 1.5% of Vulcan Value Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Vulcan Value Partners LLC owned about 0.16% of SAP worth $273,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 33.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,450,387 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $203,722,000 after acquiring an additional 362,251 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 8.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,236,936 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $173,740,000 after acquiring an additional 95,916 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 21.3% during the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,217,659 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $164,433,000 after acquiring an additional 213,728 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in SAP by 41.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,126,494 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,227,000 after buying an additional 332,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in SAP by 7.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 912,697 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $122,420,000 after buying an additional 64,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of SAP from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of SAP from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group raised shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.00.

SAP stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.69. 9,713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,064,331. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $117.49 and a twelve month high of $151.48. The company has a market capitalization of $147.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

