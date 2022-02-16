Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNF) Upgraded at Citigroup

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNF) was upgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Schibsted ASA in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Schibsted ASA in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of SBSNF stock opened at $29.40 on Monday. Schibsted ASA has a twelve month low of $29.40 and a twelve month high of $42.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.33.

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, Financial Services, and Growth segments. It operates online marketplaces, as well as offers online classifieds services that provide technology-based services to connect buyers and sellers; and publishes printed and online newspapers, and subscription-based newspapers.

