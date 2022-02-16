SDX Energy (CVE:SDX) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.37

SDX Energy Inc (CVE:SDX) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.37 and traded as low as C$0.33. SDX Energy shares last traded at C$0.37, with a volume of 783,993 shares traded.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$75.75 million and a P/E ratio of 370.00.
About SDX Energy (CVE:SDX)
