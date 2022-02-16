SEA (NYSE:SE) Given New $250.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

SEA (NYSE:SE) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $420.00 to $250.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 67.17% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SE. Macquarie lowered their price objective on SEA from $435.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America raised SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded SEA from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $460.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on SEA from $400.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SEA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.23.

Get SEA alerts:

NYSE SE opened at $149.55 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $187.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.67 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.49. SEA has a fifty-two week low of $119.41 and a fifty-two week high of $372.70.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 42.71% and a negative net margin of 23.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 121.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.87) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SEA will post -3.86 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SE. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,195,619 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,612,147,000 after buying an additional 3,609,897 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,030,971 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,240,981,000 after buying an additional 2,742,732 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in SEA by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,526,238 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,761,380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180,655 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in SEA during the 3rd quarter worth about $639,249,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SEA by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,553,612 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $571,269,000 after purchasing an additional 986,765 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.75% of the company’s stock.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.