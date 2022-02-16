Seaport Res Ptn Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Chesapeake Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 9th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.13 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.12. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Chesapeake Energy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.77 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.88 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.96 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.64 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CHK. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Monday, December 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chesapeake Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.20.

NASDAQ CHK opened at $68.27 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Chesapeake Energy has a 12 month low of $40.00 and a 12 month high of $73.66.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $375,804,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 286.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,934,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915,038 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,409,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,512,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,471 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 2,028.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,214,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,502 shares during the period.

Chesapeake Energy announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

