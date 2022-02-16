SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.40.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on SeaSpine in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on SeaSpine from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered SeaSpine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut SeaSpine from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Get SeaSpine alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in SeaSpine in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,874,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SeaSpine by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,415,642 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,998,000 after acquiring an additional 13,132 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in SeaSpine by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,563,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,064,000 after acquiring an additional 475,686 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,073,635 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,889,000 after buying an additional 293,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 774,715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,552,000 after buying an additional 54,907 shares during the last quarter. 87.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SPNE opened at $12.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.06 million, a PE ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 1.17. SeaSpine has a twelve month low of $10.76 and a twelve month high of $22.97.

About SeaSpine

SeaSpine Holdings Corp. operates as a medical technology company. The firm engages in the design, developmen and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from spinal disorders. It products include thoracolumbar hardware, cervical hardware, orthobiologics, and spine pure strip.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SeaSpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaSpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.