Securitas AB (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) Receives $126.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Securitas AB (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $131.25.

SCTBF has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group cut shares of Securitas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. HSBC raised shares of Securitas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Securitas from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Securitas from SEK 120 to SEK 110 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Securitas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a SEK 145 target price for the company in a research note on Monday.

Get Securitas alerts:

Shares of SCTBF remained flat at $$12.71 during mid-day trading on Friday. Securitas has a 12 month low of $11.94 and a 12 month high of $17.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.25.

Securitas AB engages in the provision of security services. It operates through the following segments: Security Services North America, Security Services Europe, Security Services Ibero-America, and Other. The Security Services North America segment provides security services in the U. S., Canada, and Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Securitas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Securitas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.