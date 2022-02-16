SEGRO’s (SGRO) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

SEGRO (LON:SGRO)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,445 ($19.55) price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 14.59% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,385 ($18.74) price objective on shares of SEGRO in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,725 ($23.34) price objective on shares of SEGRO in a report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($20.30) target price on shares of SEGRO in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SEGRO to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 1,310 ($17.73) to GBX 1,450 ($19.62) in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SEGRO currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,367.91 ($18.51).

Shares of SEGRO stock opened at GBX 1,261 ($17.06) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,339.41 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,301.85. The company has a market cap of £15.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52. SEGRO has a 1 year low of GBX 869.80 ($11.77) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,508 ($20.41).

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

