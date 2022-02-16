Semafo (TSE:SMF) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Semafo Inc. (TSE:SMF)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$4.84. Semafo shares last traded at C$4.77, with a volume of 940,641 shares changing hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market cap of C$1.60 billion and a PE ratio of 34.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.77.
About Semafo (TSE:SMF)
Featured Articles
- 3 Mining Stocks That Will Benefit From the Demand For Physical Gold
- Don’t Buy The Bottom In Ecolab
- Huntsman Aims High, Exceeds Targets
- Advance Auto Parts Proves Its Worth
- Institutional Support (and results) Send Marriott International To Fresh Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Semafo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semafo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.