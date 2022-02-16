Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, an increase of 52.0% from the January 15th total of 802,500 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 386,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

SMTC opened at $71.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.80. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 3.16. Semtech has a one year low of $57.97 and a one year high of $94.92.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $194.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.92 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 14.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Semtech will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.34, for a total transaction of $903,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.40, for a total value of $264,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,191 shares of company stock valued at $3,065,959. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Semtech by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 5,486 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in shares of Semtech by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 427,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,317,000 after acquiring an additional 68,713 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Semtech by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 552,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,992,000 after acquiring an additional 113,869 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Semtech by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 303,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,657,000 after acquiring an additional 46,082 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Semtech by 231.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,220,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,001,000 after acquiring an additional 853,082 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.88% of the company’s stock.

SMTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Semtech from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Semtech from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.45.

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

