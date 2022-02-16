Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, an increase of 52.0% from the January 15th total of 802,500 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 386,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.
SMTC opened at $71.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.80. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 3.16. Semtech has a one year low of $57.97 and a one year high of $94.92.
Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $194.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.92 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 14.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Semtech will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Semtech by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 5,486 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in shares of Semtech by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 427,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,317,000 after acquiring an additional 68,713 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Semtech by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 552,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,992,000 after acquiring an additional 113,869 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Semtech by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 303,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,657,000 after acquiring an additional 46,082 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Semtech by 231.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,220,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,001,000 after acquiring an additional 853,082 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.88% of the company’s stock.
SMTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Semtech from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Semtech from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.45.
Semtech Company Profile
Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.
