Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Shares Gap Up to $55.96

Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $55.96, but opened at $57.29. Sensata Technologies shares last traded at $56.97, with a volume of 1,435 shares changing hands.
Several analysts recently commented on ST shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sensata Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.36.
In other Sensata Technologies news, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 108,189 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $6,789,941.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vineet A. Nargolwala sold 12,300 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $799,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 120,871 shares of company stock worth $7,612,679. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ST. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $100,615,000. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,200,158 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $259,108,000 after acquiring an additional 926,093 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,031,305 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $165,873,000 after acquiring an additional 730,522 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,016,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,312,383 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $126,532,000 after acquiring an additional 528,012 shares during the period. 96.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST)
Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.
