Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Shares Gap Up to $55.96

Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $55.96, but opened at $57.29. Sensata Technologies shares last traded at $56.97, with a volume of 1,435 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently commented on ST shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sensata Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.36.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $934.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $918.68 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sensata Technologies news, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 108,189 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $6,789,941.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vineet A. Nargolwala sold 12,300 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $799,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 120,871 shares of company stock worth $7,612,679. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ST. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $100,615,000. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,200,158 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $259,108,000 after acquiring an additional 926,093 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,031,305 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $165,873,000 after acquiring an additional 730,522 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,016,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,312,383 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $126,532,000 after acquiring an additional 528,012 shares during the period. 96.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

