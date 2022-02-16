Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) Issues Earnings Results

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14, Yahoo Finance reports. Shore Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 22.14%.

Shares of Shore Bancshares stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.10. 153,283 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,628. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Shore Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $14.30 and a fifty-two week high of $23.19. The stock has a market cap of $398.10 million, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.24.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SHBI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shore Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shore Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Shore Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Shore Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Shore Bancshares by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Shore Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Shore Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $298,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shore Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $320,000. 43.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shore Bancshares

Shore Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. Its services include checking accounts, various savings programs, mortgage loans, home improvement loans, installment and other personal loans, credit cards, personal lines of credit, automobile and other consumer financing, safe deposit boxes, debit cards, 24-hour telephone banking, internet banking, mobile banking, and 24-hour automatic teller machine services.

