Short Interest in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Expands By 64.8%

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,730,000 shares, a growth of 64.8% from the January 15th total of 1,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 354,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days. Currently, 5.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMRC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Ameresco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $88.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $88.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ameresco to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, boosted their target price on shares of Ameresco from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameresco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.64.

Shares of AMRC stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.89. 7,901 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,684. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.50. Ameresco has a 1 year low of $37.70 and a 1 year high of $101.86.

In other news, EVP Nicole E. Bulgarino sold 19,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.35, for a total transaction of $1,827,573.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 55.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMRC. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ameresco by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Ameresco by 674.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ameresco by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,950,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,352,000 after purchasing an additional 58,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ameresco by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 436,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,399,000 after purchasing an additional 75,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.94% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

