Short Interest in Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) Rises By 57.1%

Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 173,700 shares, an increase of 57.1% from the January 15th total of 110,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 416,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AYRWF. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Ayr Wellness from $22.60 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. decreased their price objective on shares of Ayr Wellness from C$70.00 to C$62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of AYRWF stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.08. 96,032 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,366. Ayr Wellness has a fifty-two week low of $12.16 and a fifty-two week high of $36.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.15.

Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ayr Wellness will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ayr Wellness

Ayr Wellness Inc, a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates, extracts, manufactures, distributes, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. The company's cannabis and cannabis products include concentrates, edibles, and vaporizer products. It also provides administrative, consulting, and operations support services to licensed cannabis companies.

