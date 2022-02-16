Short Interest in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Decreases By 46.1%

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,480,000 shares, a drop of 46.1% from the January 15th total of 8,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTI. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter valued at $567,732,000. Skye Global Management LP lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 109.9% in the 4th quarter. Skye Global Management LP now owns 4,198,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,952,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683,436 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 659.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,115,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,849,000 after acquiring an additional 968,603 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,017,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,413,000 after acquiring an additional 757,854 shares during the period. 5.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BTI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group set a GBX 3,600 ($48.71) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of British American Tobacco to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,600.00.

Shares of NYSE:BTI traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.90. 262,105 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,474,558. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. British American Tobacco has a 1-year low of $33.62 and a 1-year high of $46.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.7354 dividend. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This is a positive change from British American Tobacco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74.

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

