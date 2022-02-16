Short Interest in Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) Rises By 96.9%

Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,700 shares, a growth of 96.9% from the January 15th total of 29,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DNPLY opened at $13.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Dai Nippon Printing has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $13.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.28.

Dai Nippon Printing Company Profile

Dai Nippon Printing Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of publishing and commercial printing services. It operates through the following segments: Information Communication, Lifestyle and Industrial Supplies, Electronics, and Beverages. The Information Communication segment involves in the manufacture and sale of publications, commercial printing materials, business forms, and educational and publications distribution.

