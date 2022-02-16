Short Interest in Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) Rises By 96.9%

Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,700 shares, a growth of 96.9% from the January 15th total of 29,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:DNPLY opened at $13.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Dai Nippon Printing has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $13.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.28.
Dai Nippon Printing Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dai Nippon Printing (DNPLY)
- Space Stocks to Buy in This New Era of “Paying Customers”
- Don’t Buy The Bottom In Ecolab
- Huntsman Aims High, Exceeds Targets
- 3 Mining Stocks That Will Benefit From the Demand For Physical Gold
- Institutional Support (and results) Send Marriott International To Fresh Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Dai Nippon Printing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dai Nippon Printing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.