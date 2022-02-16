Short Interest in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) Increases By 66.1%

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a growth of 66.1% from the January 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of NYSE:DEX traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.63. 634 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,954. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.95. Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.20 and a twelve month high of $11.14.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.064 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.98%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 350,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after buying an additional 20,708 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $2,790,000. Bulldog Investors LLP increased its stake in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 192,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 59,159 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 28.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 32,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 106,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter.

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend & Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment management company. It intends to seek current income with capital appreciation. The company was founded on June 29, 2007 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

