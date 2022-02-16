Short Interest in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) Increases By 66.1%

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a growth of 66.1% from the January 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of NYSE:DEX traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.63. 634 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,954. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.95. Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.20 and a twelve month high of $11.14.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.064 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.98%.
Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile
Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend & Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment management company. It intends to seek current income with capital appreciation. The company was founded on June 29, 2007 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.
