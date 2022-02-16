Short Interest in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Declines By 23.1%

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, a decline of 23.1% from the January 15th total of 2,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 606,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 113.2% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $195,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 9.0% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 72.6% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE HGV opened at $53.75 on Wednesday. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 12 month low of $35.35 and a 12 month high of $56.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.39 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. TheStreet cut Hilton Grand Vacations from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Hilton Grand Vacations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and the financing solutions.

