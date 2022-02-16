Short Interest in Livewire Ergogenics Inc. (OTCMKTS:LVVV) Drops By 40.7%

Livewire Ergogenics Inc. (OTCMKTS:LVVV) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a drop of 40.7% from the January 15th total of 29,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,018,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS LVVV remained flat at $$0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday. 2,088,163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,763,054. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.01. Livewire Ergogenics has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.03.
Livewire Ergogenics Company Profile
