Short Interest in Livewire Ergogenics Inc. (OTCMKTS:LVVV) Drops By 40.7%

Livewire Ergogenics Inc. (OTCMKTS:LVVV) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a drop of 40.7% from the January 15th total of 29,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,018,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS LVVV remained flat at $$0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday. 2,088,163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,763,054. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.01. Livewire Ergogenics has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.03.

Livewire Ergogenics Company Profile

LiveWire Ergogenics, Inc focuses on special purpose real estate asset management, research, product development, acquisition and management of legal, fully controlled and contained turnkey production facilities for cannabis-based products and services. It also focuses on production and distribution of other wellness products.

