Short Interest in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) Rises By 46.1%

New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 656,400 shares, a growth of 46.1% from the January 15th total of 449,400 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 269,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

NASDAQ:NMFC traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,857. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. New Mountain Finance has a 52-week low of $12.09 and a 52-week high of $14.11.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMFC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 0.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 94,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 3.2% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 29,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 9.1% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 53,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 56,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NMFC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut New Mountain Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on New Mountain Finance in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a business development company that specializes in investments in middle market companies and debt securities. The company invests in various industries that includes software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, and more.

