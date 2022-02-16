Short Interest in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAGU) Decreases By 27.3%

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAGU) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 27.3% from the January 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of PSAGU stock remained flat at $$9.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 16,939 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,262. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.86. Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $10.07.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 269,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after buying an additional 19,956 shares in the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II by 164.1% in the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 192,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after buying an additional 119,627 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 159,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 24,750 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at about $916,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $441,000.

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

