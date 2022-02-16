Short Interest in Rakuten Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) Declines By 48.1%

Rakuten Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a drop of 48.1% from the January 15th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 134,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of RKUNY stock traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $8.55. The stock had a trading volume of 70,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,504. The stock has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 0.98. Rakuten Group has a 1 year low of $8.15 and a 1 year high of $14.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.16.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rakuten Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Rakuten Group, Inc engages in the business of Internet services. It operates through the following segments: Internet Services, FinTech, and Mobile. The Internet Services segment manages e-commerce (EC), online cash-back, travel booking, and portal and digital content sites. The FinTech segment provides services over the Internet related to banking and securities, credit cards, life insurance, and electronic money.

