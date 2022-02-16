Short Interest in Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:RTBRF) Expands By 100.0%

Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:RTBRF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of RTBRF stock opened at $9.61 on Wednesday. Restaurant Brands New Zealand has a 52-week low of $8.49 and a 52-week high of $11.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.87 and its 200-day moving average is $10.44.

Get Restaurant Brands New Zealand alerts:

Restaurant Brands New Zealand Company Profile

Restaurant Brands New Zealand Ltd. engages in the management of quick service and takeaway restaurants. It operates franchises for KFC, Pizza Hut, Starbucks Coffee, Taco Bell, and Carl’s Jr. It operates through the following segments: New Zealand, Australia, Hawaii, and Corporate Support Function. The company was founded on March 20, 1997 and is headquartered in Auckland, New Zealand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands New Zealand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands New Zealand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.