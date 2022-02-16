Short Interest in Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:RTBRF) Expands By 100.0%

Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:RTBRF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Shares of RTBRF stock opened at $9.61 on Wednesday. Restaurant Brands New Zealand has a 52-week low of $8.49 and a 52-week high of $11.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.87 and its 200-day moving average is $10.44.
Restaurant Brands New Zealand Company Profile
Restaurant Brands New Zealand Company Profile
