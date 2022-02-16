Short Interest in Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRSA) Declines By 45.5%

Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRSA) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 45.5% from the January 15th total of 3,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 28,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition in the third quarter worth $25,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition by 14.1% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 13,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Sarissa Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sarissa Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $378,000. 48.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.81 during trading hours on Wednesday. 5,178 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,391. Sarissa Capital Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.08 and a 52 week high of $11.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.83.
Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.
